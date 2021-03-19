Aave (AAVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $220.28 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $371.78 or 0.00630745 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $4.63 billion and approximately $220.28 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024274 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034546 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,442,121 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.