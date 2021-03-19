Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,159,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Abiomed by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 53,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

ABMD opened at $298.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.61. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.