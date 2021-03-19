ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.94.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,247,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after buying an additional 116,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after buying an additional 361,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

