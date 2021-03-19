Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.39

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.39 and last traded at C$18.98, with a volume of 26721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADN. CSFB downgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acadian Timber to an “undeperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.22 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.68%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

