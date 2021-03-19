Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $266.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.96. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.51.

Get Accenture alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Accenture to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.04.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.