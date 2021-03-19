Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $290.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $265.93. 52,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,457. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.69 and a 200 day moving average of $244.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

