accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $570.00

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 49900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of £218.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 498.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 385.30.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

