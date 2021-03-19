Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

