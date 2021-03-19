ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $89.54

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.54, but opened at $92.89. ACM Research shares last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 8,875 shares.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,169 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

