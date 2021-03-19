Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AFIB stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,341. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair cut Acutus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

