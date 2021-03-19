AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Dale B. Wolf Buys 7,000 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHCO. UBS Group began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

