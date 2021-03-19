AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.05.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

