Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on June 18th

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AMS opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £506.36 million and a P/E ratio of 37.30. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

