Advisory Research Inc. Acquires New Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IES by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in IES during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IES by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $189,472.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,107,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435. Company insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

IES stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $974.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

