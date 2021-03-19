Advisory Research Inc. Buys Shares of 11,673 QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $44,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330,906.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,032 shares of company stock worth $3,644,700. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $22.17 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

