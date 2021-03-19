Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 1,495 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

