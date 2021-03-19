Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

