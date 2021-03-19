Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

AMTX stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $512.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

