Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $18.91

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $20.35. Aemetis shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 111,176 shares traded.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $542.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

