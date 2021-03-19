Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEVA. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

NYSE AEVA opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.