Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 8.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $73.10 and last traded at $74.39. 4,229,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,614,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFRM. Truist began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Get Affirm alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 over the last 90 days.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.42.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.