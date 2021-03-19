Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.38.

AFN opened at C$45.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The company has a market cap of C$847.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.74%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

