AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Shares Bought by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of AGBA Acquisition worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 153,952 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGBA remained flat at $$10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 million, a P/E ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 0.07. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

