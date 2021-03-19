AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $121,803,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AGCO by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 307,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

