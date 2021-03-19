Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Darrin Miles Sells 500 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Darrin Miles sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $24,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darrin Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00.

Shares of AGIO opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

