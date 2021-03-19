AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) SVP Aaron Pas Sells 5,138 Shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. 46,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

