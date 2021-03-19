Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Buys C$56,587.96 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$74.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,587.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,428,280.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Jean Robitaille acquired 3,100 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$227,695.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,750.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,875.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Robitaille acquired 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$78.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$391,250.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$75.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The company has a market cap of C$18.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$48.32 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.14.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

