Aion Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Aion has a market cap of $127.28 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

