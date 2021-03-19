AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABSSF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $23.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

