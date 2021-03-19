Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €110.00 by Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

EPA:AIR opened at €101.10 ($118.94) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €82.89.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

