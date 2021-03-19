Akero Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.14) EPS.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $32.01 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27).

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.