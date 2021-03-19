Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 735,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 954,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Specifically, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,920. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $560.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.