Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Alamo Group worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $158.73 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $164.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

