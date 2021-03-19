Alan Dunsmore Acquires 163 Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore purchased 163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £125.51 ($163.98).

SFR opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £237.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. Severfield plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

