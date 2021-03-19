Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Jeffrey A. Bedell Sells 800 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.48. 2,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,282. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.