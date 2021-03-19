Alerus Financial NA Acquires 4,846 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

