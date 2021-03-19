Alerus Financial NA Buys 2,912 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.08. 18,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.94 and a 200 day moving average of $228.41. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.