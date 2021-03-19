Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells $1,664,100.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $168.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,013,000 after buying an additional 155,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

