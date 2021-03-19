Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 230.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $168.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

