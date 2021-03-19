Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

