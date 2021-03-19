All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 39.7% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. All Sports has a total market cap of $36.65 million and $6.41 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00633312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024583 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00034855 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

