Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

