Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $125,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

ABTX opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $65,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,965.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $622,292. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

