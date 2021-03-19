Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 414.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $920.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

