Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1 Million Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Sapiens International worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 198,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sapiens International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 74,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 147,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

