Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $917,000 Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20,565.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,483,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 108,682 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 138,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.