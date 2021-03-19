Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BOK Financial by 50.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 250,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BOK Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of BOKF opened at $95.27 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

