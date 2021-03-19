Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Par Pacific worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Par Pacific by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 33.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Par Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

NYSE:PARR opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

