Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.