Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $46.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.13.

NYSE ALSN opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $1,757,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

